Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 23,312 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after buying an additional 428,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 317,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

