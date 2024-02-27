Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 59,283 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fluor by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after buying an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

