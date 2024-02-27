Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1,013.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,745 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 531,670 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 17.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 180,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,141 shares of company stock worth $9,418,219. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

