Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.7 %

HCC opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

