Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 241,361 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 127.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

