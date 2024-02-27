Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 57,183 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in News by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

