Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 95,763 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,763 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

