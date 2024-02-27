Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

