Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 329,093 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 51.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

