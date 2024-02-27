Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.