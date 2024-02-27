Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,081 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.