Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5 %

DoorDash stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.