Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3,666.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,491,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

