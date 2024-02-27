Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 126.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

