Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.76 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $338.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

