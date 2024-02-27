Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 380.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

