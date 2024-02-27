Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1,269.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Perrigo by 170.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 168,183 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

