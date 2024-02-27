Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,468,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

