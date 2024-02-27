Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

