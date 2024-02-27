Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

