Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $8.92 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

