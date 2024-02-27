Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,283 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

