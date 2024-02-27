Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,386 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Globant by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Globant Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $225.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.97. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.