Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

