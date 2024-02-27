Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,368 shares of company stock worth $37,804,852. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.