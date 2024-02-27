Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 104,656 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

