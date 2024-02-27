Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,362 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

