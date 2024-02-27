Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,081 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 444,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,844 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAC stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. JMP Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

