Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 37,431 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

