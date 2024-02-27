Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 493 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $264.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

