Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

