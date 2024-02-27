Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.