Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

