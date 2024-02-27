Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

