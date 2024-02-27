Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

AAP stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.