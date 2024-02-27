Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 106,343 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,343 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

