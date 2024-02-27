Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

