Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

