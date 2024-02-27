Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 312,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 230,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

