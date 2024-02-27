Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 68,776 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,776 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,202 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

