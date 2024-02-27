Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 784,370 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784,370 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNW opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -610,000.00 and a beta of 1.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.