Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Icade Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

About Icade

(Get Free Report)

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.