Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.
Icade Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.
About Icade
As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.