iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 2%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 16,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The company has a market capitalization of C$29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.
iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.
