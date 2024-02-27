indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

