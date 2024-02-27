Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $53,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Ingredion stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

