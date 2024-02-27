Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.33. 2,552 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $13,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $875,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

