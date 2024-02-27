Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $213.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Insulet traded as low as $179.13 and last traded at $179.48. 135,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 828,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.21.

Several other research firms have also commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

