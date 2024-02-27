Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.19. 421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Interra Copper Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
Interra Copper Company Profile
Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.
