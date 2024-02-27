Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 28.6% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 13,075,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,016,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Specifically, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 34.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

