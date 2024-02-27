Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $685.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $19.07.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

